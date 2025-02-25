CMCSS to host Teach with the Best Hiring Event for Educators on March 25th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will host the Teach with the Best Hiring Event on Tuesday, March 25th, at 4:00pm. Applicants who hold a current TN Teaching License or are actively pursuing a TN Teaching License are invited to attend.

The event will be held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville, and interested candidates are encouraged to register for the event here.

CMCSS is looking to fill nearly 100 teaching positions at over 40 schools. While available teaching positions exist in almost every school, high-needs areas include Special Education, elementary teachers, secondary math and science, and school counselors. The complete list of openings is available at cmcss.net/best.

While at the job fair, interested applicants can meet school administrators and learn more about the school culture. From 4:00pm – 5:30pm, attendees will have an open session to network and make connections. School administrators will host interviews from 5:30pm – 6:30pm, and principals may set up interviews on the spot.

As the district continues to grow, so will the need for dedicated high-quality teachers. In 2023, with the support of the CMCSS School Board, Montgomery County Commission, and the community, the district implemented a mid-year, 5% pay increase for all employees.

CMCSS is one of the few districts in the state with a three-year teacher induction program, offering extensive opportunities for professional development. The district also remains committed to providing a superior employee benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans, and other supports.

Alternative licensure opportunities may be available if you are a college graduate interested in a career with a meaningful purpose. To learn more, email Sabrina Wasan, at sabrina.wasan@cmcss.net.

Register for the CMCSS Teacher Job Fair on March 25th and receive career-related information at cmcss.net/best.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System



The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) in Clarksville, Tennessee, is an award-winning, nationally recognized district with 39,500 students across 45 schools. CMCSS employs over 5,400 difference makers and has been named the “Best in State Employer” two years in a row. Clarksville continues to be a nationally-ranked community for people of all ages. It has been named the Best Place to Live in America by Money.com, one of the top three cities where millennials buy homes, and the 4th in the nation for talent attraction.

