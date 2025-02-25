Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission Approves 2025-26 Fishing Regulations

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted on the 2025-26 Sport Fish and Commercial Fishing proclamations at its February 20-21 meeting which concluded Friday at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Ray Bell Building.

It was also the final meeting for five commissioners who have completed their appointments and were honored for their years of service. They include Chairman Jimmy Granbery (Nashville), Wally Childress (Bogota), Bill Cox (Collierville), Tommy Woods (Piney Flats), and Hank Wright (Germantown).

The Commission elected its officers to serve for 2025-26. Chris Devaney (Lookout Mountain) is the new chairman, moving from the vice chairman role, Greg Davenport (Brentwood) is the new vice chairman after serving the past year as secretary. Rhonda Moody (Allardt) is the new secretary.

The Commission voted to approve the Sport Fish proclamation as previewed at the January TFWC meeting and again during the committee meetings on Thursday. The new regulations address bass identification issues related to the introduction of Alabama Bass and their hybridization with native Tennessee bass. There are little to no changes to largemouth bass regulations, but smallmouth bass, Alabama bass, and spotted bass would all fall under the same regulations for each reservoir to reduce confusion over identification of hybrids of these species.

The Commission voted to amend the Sport Fish proclamation by reducing the daily creel limit for crappie from 30 to 20 on Reelfoot Lake. In addition, there were changes approved to several TWRA agency lakes to better manage sport fish species in the respective lakes. The smallmouth regulation on Tellico River was changed to statewide regulations as well. The Sport Fish regulations will become effective August 1st, 2025.

Regarding the Commercial Take of Fish and Turtles, the Commission amended a proposal to increase the mesh size for gillnets for reservoirs open to paddlefish harvest. The Agency proposed to move from 6 to 7-inches square mesh nets for harvest of paddlefish.

Commercial fishermen are limited to 12 nets during paddlefish season. The Commission voted to allow six nets of 7 inches and six of 6 inches for the 2025-26 season and then move to 7 inches for all 12 nets after August 1st, 2026. The ending date for paddlefish season for Kentucky Lake was changed to March 31st. The commercial license purchase date was changed to July 1st.

Honored as the recipient of the 2024 Legacy Award is Jim Carmichel of Johnson City. As the longtime shooting editor for Outdoor Life magazine, his written work has reached and inspired countless hunters, outdoorsmen, and women. His commitment to Tennessee’s wildlife and conservation efforts is evident in his service.

Carmichael was nominated by then-Gov. Lamar Alexander and served on what is now the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission, where he played a vital role in shaping policy and protecting Tennessee’s natural resources. The Legacy Award was founded in 2021 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to hunting, fishing, and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee.

An R3 (recruitment, retention, and reactivation) award launched. The inaugural award was presented to outgoing Commissioner Wally Childress for his efforts to introduce children and providing opportunities for many others to enjoy the outdoors, especially waterfowl hunting. Going forward, the annual honor will become the Wally Childress R3 Award.

The Fisheries Division named Justin Spaulding, Wildlife Manager in TWRA Region III, as its Biologist of the Year and Jessica Matoy, Wildlife Technician 2 at Tellico Hatchery, as the Fisheries Technician of the Year.

Among his achievements in 2024, Spaulding coordinated the successful reintroduction of Southern Appalachian Brook Trout in four Cherokee National Forest streams totaling more than three miles of restored Brook Trout waters. He designed, implemented, and analyzed year-long trout fishery creel surveys on the Tellico and Hiwassee rivers to help guide management of those fisheries.

Spaulding coordinated infrastructure enhancements with several organizations for the Moody Boat Ramp. Improvements to this Dale Hollow tailwater access includes bank stabilization, recovering stream-side fishing trail access, and repairs to an ADA-compliant fishing pier to provide access for anglers of all abilities. Spaulding was also instrumental in facilitating a vital inter-agency partnership that resulted in significant water quality improvements from Center Hill Dam.

As a senior staff member Matoy plays a strong leadership role at Tellico Hatchery. She has trained multiple interns and new employees in hatchery procedures which has helped produce a strong staff and given valuable experience to many students that have gone on to become full time TWRA employees.

Matoy has acted as a liaison to internal and external customers by serving as a member of the TWRA Fisheries Division planning committee, working as a fishing instructor annually at Becoming an Outdoors Woman, being an active participant in the American Fisheries Society, hosting educational tours at Tellico Hatchery, interacting with the public and representing TWRA at the annual Tellico Trout Festival, as well as organizing and participating in fishing events.

Award winners previously announced for the TWRA’s Biodiversity Biologist of the Year Chris Ogle and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Sgt. Dustin Burke were introduced to the Commission. Ogle has been with the Agency for 18 years and since transferring to the Biodiversity Division in 2012, he oversees biodiversity surveys in Region IV. Burke is responsible for the Off-Highway Vehicle program in District 41 which includes the 200,000-acre North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.