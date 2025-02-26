APSU Softball Unveils Exciting 2025 Promotional Schedule for Home Games

Clarksville, TN – With the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team off to its best start in program history and the home opener against Middle Tennessee scheduled for Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park, the APSU athletics department has announced the upcoming promotional schedule for the Govs’ 24 home games during the 2025 season.

After going 11-3 and winning the last eight games of its 14-game, season-opening road trip, the Austin Peay State University softball team plays its first home game of the season at 3:00pm, Wednesday against MTSU at Cathi Maynard Park. After the home opener, the Governors host the Governors Classic, Friday-Sunday, with Florida Atlantic, Morehead State, and Northern Kentucky coming to Clarksville for the three-day tournament.

Fans are encouraged to check out the entirety of the Governors softball promotional schedule below, with more information and details of each game’s theme to be released prior to that midweek game or weekend series.

All Friday Games

Food Truck Friday.

Join us at Cathi Maynard Field to watch the Governors and enjoy some of the best local food trucks that Clarksville has to offer!

All Saturday Games

931 Saturday.

All kids in eighth-grade-and-younger receive free admission on Saturdays!

All Sunday Games

Signature Sunday.

Hang around after each Sunday game for an autograph session with our Governors softball team! Team posters will be provided each Signature Sunday.

February 26th – vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30pm

The home opener: Clarksville’s Hometown Team Day!

Celebrate Clarksville’s Hometown Team with magnets, posters, and free popcorn for everyone at Cathi Maynard Park.

February 28th-March 2nd – Governors Classic

Friday: vs. Saint Louis, 3:30pm | Morehead State, 6:00pm

Saturday: vs. Florida Atlantic, 1:00pm | vs. Morehead State, 3:30pm

Sunday: vs. Northern Kentucky, 1:00pm

Fight for Literacy.

Join us at Cathi Maynard Park for a weekend-long book drive! Bring your used books to the ballpark to donate to Fight for Literacy.

Fight for Literacy also has donated books for children in attendance to take home.

March 5th – vs. Murray State, 4:00pm

Red Out! Be sure to wear red to support the Govs against the rival Racers!

Greek Night. All fraternities and sororities on campus are invited to be recognized and cheer on the Governors!

“Beat Murray” buttons will be given away while supplies last.

March 7th-9th – Cathi Maynard Invitational

Friday: vs. Appalachian State, 3:30pm | vs. UMass Lowell, 6:00pm

Women’s Empowerment Weekend.

LeadHer. We kick off Women’s Empowerment Weekend by celebrating Austin Peay’s LeadHer Iniative.

Saturday: vs. Bucknell, 1:00pm | vs. UMass Lowell, 3:30pm

Women’s Empowerment Weekend.

We invite everyone to dress up as their favorite movie character at the ballpark.

Sunday: vs. Appalachian State, 1:00pm

Women’s Empowerment Weekend.

All Girl Scout Troops are invited to Cathi Maynard Park as we close Women’s Empowerment Weekend.

March 22nd – vs. Lipscomb

Friday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

Military Appreciation Day presented by Altra Federal Credit Union.

We honor and celebrate all of our Military members by inviting all Austin Peay ROTC members, veterans, and active-duty service members to Cathi Maynard Park.

Saturday: Noon

Bark in the Park.

Bring your pup to the ballpark and enjoy $1 hot dogs and pup cups.

April 4th-6th – vs. Bellarmine

Friday: 4:00pm

Feel Good Friday.

Join us at the ballpark as we promote mental health awareness.

Saturday: Noon

Clarksville’s Hometown Tailgate.

It’s a busy day in Stacheville with the football team’s Spring Showcase Game and a baseball game against Eastern Kentucky, so we are throwing a tailgate for all who come to support Clarksville’s Hometown Team.

It’s also Employee Appreciation Day and all Austin Peay faculty and staff are invited to the game and the tailgate.

Sunday: Noon

Strike out Cancer with Turner’s Heroes.

Turner’s Heroes is dedicated to the fight against pediatric cancer. Join us as we partner to raise awareness and money for that fight.

April 12th-13th – vs. North Alabama

Saturday: 1:00pm & 3:30pm

Sip and swing.

Join us at the ballpark for an afternoon full of softball and seltzers!

Sunday: 1:00pm

Sunday Funday.

Bring the whole family to Cathi Maynard Park for a fun Sunday afternoon with face paint, a bounce house, and more family fun!

April 25th-27th – vs. Central Arkansas

Friday: 5:00pm

Faith and Family/Youth Night.

Local churches and Little League teams are invited to join us at the ballpark for an evening full of fun and Govs softball.

Saturday: 1:00pm

Alumni and Monocle Society Day.

All Austin Peay Alumni and Monocle Society members are invited to Cathi Maynard Park to celebrate all they do for our university, athletics departments, and student-athletes.

Sunday: 1:00pm