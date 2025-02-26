Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Closes Regular Season with Narrow Loss to West Georgia, 73-70

Carrollton, GA – LJ Thomas reached 20 points for the ninth time this season, but Austin Peay State University’s basketball team fell to West Georgia in Atlantic Sun Conference play, 73-70, at The Coliseum.

Austin Peay led 6-5 through a defensively-oriented first five minutes, with LJ Thomas scoring two of the Govs’ first three baskets from the floor.

After a UWG driving layup gave the Wolves their first lead of the opening half, a three-pointer by Tate McCubbin was proceeded by five-straight Thomas free throws, to give the Govs a seven-point lead less than eight minutes in.

The Wolves went 6-for-8 from the field and connected on both of their three-point attempts over the next five-and-a-half minutes to take a 26-25, but McCubbin’s second triple of the game sparked 13-9 APSU run to end the period, with the Governors leading 38-35 after the opening 20 minutes.

Austin Peay State University connected on each of its first four attempts of the second half to extend its advantage to 46-39 2:18 into the period and led by eight midway through the period following Me’Kell Burries’ second three-pointer.

West Georgia cut into a 10-point APSU lead with a four-minute, 15-6 run in which the Wolves made six-straight attempts to make it a one-point.

Following misses by both sides, UWG gained the lead for the final time on a layup, followed by a pair of free throws. A pair of makes at the line by Thomas cut it to a one-point game with 41 seconds remaining and a missed three-pointer by the Wolves on the other end of the court gave APSU a go-ahead opportunity.

An APSU driving layup was blocked with three seconds to play was blocked under the rim and the Wolves corralled the rebound and made each of the succeeding free throws to secure the win.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team enters the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 8 North Florida in a Sunday 6:00pm contest in Florence, Alabama. With a win against the Ospreys, the Governors will face No. 2 North Alabama, Monday.