Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Aims for Strong Finish as They Host West Georgia

Austin Peay (11-16 | 6-10 ASUN) vs. West Georgia (11-16 | 5-11 ASUN)

Thursday, February 27th, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – In their penultimate regular-season finale, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts West Georgia for a Thursday 6:00pm CT game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (11-16, 6-10 ASUN) took a 64-66 loss at Lipscomb on February 22nd. Anovia Sheals paced the Govs with 17 points and seven rebounds. Anala Nelson had a season-high 14 points and led with four assists.

Sheals earned her first career Atlantic Sun Conference honors for her performance at Lipscomb and against Queens. She combined for 28 points over the weekend, highlighted by a 17-point performance at Lipscomb on February 22nd. She grabbed 10 rebounds over two games, with seven also at Lipscomb.

West Georgia (11-16, 5-11 ASUN) most recently fell at Central Arkansas 62-72 on February 22nd. Four Wolves saw double digits, highlighted by a 14-point performance by Grace O’Gara. Destiny Jones picked up a double-double with her 10-point, 10-rebound performance.

This will be the second meeting of the Governors and the Wolves, as UWG took a 70-57 win in the first meeting against the Govs in Carrollton, Georgia, on February 12th.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Ashley Roberts)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, Ethan Schmidt)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the ASUN with her 58.1 field goal percentage. Her 154 made field-goals rank second.

La’Nya Foster is third in the ASUN with 34 blocks and third with 1.26 blocks per game.

Foster’s 39.9 field goal percentage ranks seventh, and 7.0 rebounds per game rank eighth.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (7.0), assists (2.4), blocks (1.3), and steals (1.5).

Wyatt’s 13.1 points per game and 58.1 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 25 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 73.3 free-throw percentage leads the APSU Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 0-1 against the Wolves.

About the West Georgia Wolves

Their Head Coach: Joanna Reitz is in her third year at the helm of Wolves women’s basketball and is 40-45 in her time in Carrollton.

2024-25 Record: 11-16, 5-11 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 16-13, 12-12 Gulf Coast South Conference

Last Season Result: Fell 54-52 to No. 1 Valdosta State in the first round of the GCS Tournament.

