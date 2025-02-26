City of Clarksville Accepting Applications for Beer Board Members

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is seeking interested prospective members for the City’s Beer Board.

This three-member board is responsible for issuing, suspending and revoking beer sale permits in accordance with provisions of City Code Title 2, Chapter 1.

“Serving on this, and our many other boards and commissions in the City of Clarksville is one of the highest forms of community service,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We ask anyone who has a heart for service to make our City better, to please consider submitting their name for consideration.”

Clarksville City Clerk Lisa Canfield receives the applications for Beer Board membership. Board members must be Clarksville residents for at least two (2) years preceding their appointment.

The Clarksville City Council gives final approval to members of all City boards and commissions.

To submit your application, please go to the City’s website at https://clarksvilletn.seamlessdocs.com/f/BoardApp . The deadline to submit applications is March 21st, 2025.