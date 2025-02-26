Clarksville Police Identify Victim in Eastern Hills Drive Homicide

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the domestic-related homicide has been identified as 34-year-old Oscarina Rincon of Venezuela. The next of kin notifications have been made.

On Monday, February 24th, 2025, at approximately 2:00am Clarksville Police officers responded to a residence on Eastern Hills Drive for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they discovered 34-year-old Oscarina Rincon deceased at the scene.

The suspect, 35-year-old Luis Alejandro Parra Montiel, had fled before officers arrived and was located in a wooded area and taken into custody without further incident. No other information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective DeJesus at 931.648.0656.