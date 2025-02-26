TDOT Closes Lanes on I-24 East in Joelton for Emergency Repairs

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is conducting lane and ramp closures for emergency paving on Interstate 24 in Davidson County in Joelton.

I-24 East is down to one lane at mile marker 35. The on-ramp to I-24 East at US 431/Joelton is also closed. Detour signage is in place. Work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, February 26th, at 4:00pm. This area was milled earlier this month in preparation for paving in the coming weeks, but the recent freeze/thaw cycle created damage that needed immediate attention.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.