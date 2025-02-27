Austin Peay State University Women’s Softball Hosts Five-Game Governors Classic at Cathi Maynard Park

Clarksville, TN – After opening a 12-game homestand with an extra-inning victory, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hosts Northern Kentucky Morehead State, and No. 25 Florida Atlantic for the Governors Classic, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (12-3) opens its first of two-straight home tournaments against Northern Kentucky at 3:30pm, Friday, before concluding the doubleheader against Morehead State directly after. The APSU Govs then face No. 25 Florida Atlantic and the Eagles in a doubleheader beginning at 1:00pm They then conclude the final day of the tournament with a 1:00pm, Sunday contest against the Norse.

Last time out, a Sam Leski sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning against Middle Tennessee brought in the game-winning run to end a four-game losing streak to the Blue Raiders. In addition to her game-winning swing, Leski also hit the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh to bring up extra innings.

The Clearwater, Florida native leads APSU, ranks second in the Atlantic Sun Conference, and 20th nationally with six home runs this season, while both she and junior Sammie Shelander pace the team with 18 RBI.

In the circle, Emberly Nichols leads APSU with five wins through 15 games, while Ashley Martin – who earned the win against MTSU – is still perfect on the year at 3-0 with a trio of saves as well.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill is 163-129 in her Clarksville, while her 12-3 mark to begin 2025 is the best start for the Governors in program history.

Austin Peay State University’s games at the Governors Classic will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmit on the call; however, none of the five neutral-site games will be live streamed.

Between The Lines

Austin Peay State University is on its best start to a season in program history at 12-3.

APSU’s nine-game winning streak is its longest since winning 10 straight contests during the 2021 season. (3/27-4/11/21).

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 all-time against Northern Kentucky, with its lone loss of the all-time series – which dates back to 2014 – coming last time out in a 5-0 loss in Highland Heights Kentucky in 2015 (4/1/15).

Austin Peay State University is 47-49-1 all-time against Morehead State, but earned a 10-1, five-inning contest against the Eagles at last weekend’s Furman Classic in Greenville, South Carolina. The APSU Govs have won 12 of the last 13 games against MSU since the 2017 season, outscoring the Eagles 75-29 in that span.

Austin Peay State University’s contest against No. 25 Florida Atlantic is the first in program history, and is APSU’s first game against a nationally-ranked opponent since falling to No. 6 LSU, 11-0 last season.

Despite having a 10-game hitting streak come to an end last time out against Middle Tennessee, senior Kylie Campbell still leads APSU with 21 hits this season. Campbell was walked three times against the Blue Raiders and has reached base in 11-straight games, the second-longest streak of her career.

In addition to her 21 hits, Campbell leads APSU with 19 runs, six doubles, three triples, a .429 batting average, and is second on the team with a .796 slugging percentage.



Sam Leski leads Austin Peay State University with six home runs this season and a .805 slugging percentage.

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball hosts Murray State in a Wednesday 4:00pm game at Cathi Maynard Park. Following the game against the rival Racers, APSU hosts its second and final home tournament of the season, where they welcome Appalachian State, UMass Lowell, and Bucknell for the Cathi Maynard Invitational.