Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 27th – March 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County this week has seen a mix of mild temperatures and sunshine, with a few breezy moments adding a crisp touch to the air.

As we head into the weekend, expect cooler temperatures to settle in, with sunny skies dominating the forecast before a slight chance of rain returns at the start of next week.

On Thursday, the day will begin partly sunny before clearing up for a bright and mild afternoon with a high near 60°F. A northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph will bring occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to 34°F as winds calm, setting the stage for a crisp and cool evening.

There will be plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer conditions on Friday, with highs reaching 63°F. A light south-southwest wind will pick up to 10 to 15 mph in the morning, with gusts up to 25 mph adding a breezy feel.

Friday night will stay mostly clear, with a low around 41°F and a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

The weekend cools down a bit, starting with Saturday, which will be mostly sunny but cooler, with a high near 51°F. A northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things feeling brisk, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly, with temperatures dipping to 26°F as a light north wind keeps the air crisp.

Sunday will be another sunny but cool day, with a high near 44°F. Winds will be light, coming from the north-northeast before calming in the afternoon.

Sunday night will bring a few more clouds, with partly cloudy skies and a low near 30°F, while a gentle east wind develops after midnight.

Looking ahead, Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming up to 54°F and a slight 20% chance of afternoon showers.

Monday night will bring a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 45°F.

Enjoy the mostly sunny and cool weekend ahead before the possibility of rain returns next week!