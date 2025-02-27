Nashville Zoo Invites Families to Hands-On Teddy Bear Clinic March 8th-9th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s Teddy Bear Clinic, presented by Swauger & Suiter Pediatric Dentistry, is back Saturday, March 8th and Sunday, March 9th. Guests are invited to bring their kids and their favorite teddy bear for a routine examination to help them learn more about animal healthcare. Registration is required for this event, and spots can be booked on the Zoo’s website.

The event takes place at the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center from 9:15am to 4:00pm. Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary Department will perform routine checkups on your child’s stuffed animal at the event. Kids will experience stuffed animal veterinary examinations where their teddy bear will receive a certificate of Beary Good Health, participate in hands-on learning activities, a photo booth, and more.

Teddy Bear Clinic is a separate ticketed event, not included with Zoo admission. Zoo guests must also purchase admission tickets to participate in this un-fur-getable experience. Tickets for the event are $10.00 per child. Any adult(s) attending with the child do not need to purchase an event ticket. Tickets are limited to four per transaction. Lastly, if registering large groups of children or interested in Sensory friendly veterinary clinic times, please reach out to familyprograms@nashvillezoo.org.

Teddy Bear Clinic is presented by Swauger & Suiter Pediatric Dentistry. For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/teddybearclinic.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is at 3777 Nolensville Pike, six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit?nashvillezoo.org.