SIX SHUTTERS’ Exhibit Showcases Local Photographers’ Unique Visions at River City Clay

Clarksville, TN – A powerful collection of photography will be on display this March at The Gallery at River City Clay, as six local photographers – Tony Centonze, Jonathan Wheeler, Jeff Danault, Shane Moore, Josh Vaughn, and D.C. Thomas – collaborate for the group exhibit titled ‘SIX SHUTTERS’.

The exhibit, which will run from March 6th to March 29th, will offer a dynamic and diverse array of photographic styles, reflecting the individual visions of each artist.

The opening reception will be held during Clarksville’s monthly Artwalk on March 6th, 2025, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public, providing a unique opportunity to meet the photographers, discuss their works, and engage with the local art community. Light refreshments will be served, and all are encouraged to attend and enjoy the creativity and camaraderie of the evening.

‘SIX SHUTTERS’ is a celebration of the diverse ways photography can capture and render the world.

The featured photographers bring a variety of styles and approaches to the medium, including:

Tony Centonze

Tony Centonze – a freelance photographer and writer for a few newspapers and magazines in the Clarksville area. Tony’s portfolio includes photographs taken in the USA and overseas and displayed in exhibits whilst raising funds for local nonprofit organizations.

Jonathan Wheeler

Jonathan Wheeler is a 2013 graduate of Austin Peay State University and a local Clarksville resident. He has a Bachelor of Science in English literature and a minor in art photography. He has traveled to many places in Asia, such as South Korea, Nepal, and Thailand, all the while documenting with his camera and sharing his experiences with those interested. You will most likely find Jonathan out in the wild, hiking, camping, and rock climbing.

www.jonathanjwheeler.com

Jeff Danault

Jeff Danault delivers images that hit hard, leaving an impression that lingers long after the shutter clicks. He is self-taught, has well over 25 years of photography experience, and specializes in events, concerts, and architecture.

www.fastglasscurtains.com

Shane Moore

Shane Moore is a Fine Art Photographer. He specializes in analog black-and-white Art Photography and produces archival traditional/alternative, one-of-a-kind photographic art. His work focuses on creating darkroom prints using hands-on techniques while pushing the limits of materials, process, and subject matter.

www.facebook.com/shanemoorephotography

Josh Vaughn

Josh Vaughn is a professional photographer based in Clarksville. He specializes in automotive and aviation photography. After serving 6.5 years as a JTAC in the US Air Force, he moved to Clarksville from Germany in 2010. A proud 2017 graduate of Leadership Clarksville, Josh brings a unique blend of military precision and creative vision to every shot.

www.joshvaughnphotography.com

D.C. Thomas

D.C. Thomas is known for her mixed media art, poetry, oil portraits and ink abstracts. She began cultivating her sensibility for analog and digital photography during college in Bucharest, Romania.

www.dcthom.com

Together, the six photographers form a collective that highlights both the range and the depth of photography as an art form.

Their shared goal with SIX SHUTTERS is to demonstrate how the shutter of a camera can serve as a window to countless worlds, from quiet personal moments to expansive landscapes, from intimate portraits to sweeping urban scenes.

SIX SHUTTERS is a chance to unite and present a broader conversation about what photography means to photographers as artists and as members of the Clarksville community.

The opening reception on March 6th will be offering guests the first look at the exhibit and a chance to meet the artists behind the work.

We encourage everyone to come celebrate the art of photography and experience the diverse perspectives showcased in SIX SHUTTERS.

Exhibit Dates: March 6th – March 29th, 2025

Opening Reception: March 6th, 2025, 5:00pm-8:00pm during Artwalk

Location: The Gallery at River City Clay, 116 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN