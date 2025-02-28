Altra Federal Credit Union Hosts Free Webinar on Identity Protection for Teens

Onalaska, WI – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a Teens and Money Webinar covering how to protect your identity and financial future on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, from 6:00pm -7:00pm. This event is FREE and for ages 13 – 18.

This webinar is interactive and will help you learn how to protect your personal information from identity theft and avoid falling victim to scams.

Altra will cover what NOT to share online, how to recognize suspicious activity, and more! Whether it’s through social media, websites, or apps, knowing how to spot and prevent fraud will help you stay secure in today’s digital world.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://shorturl.at/M9hve

“It’s essential for young adults to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft and recognize scams, as they are increasingly prevalent in our always-connected online world.

By understanding these risks early, teenagers can protect their personal information, prevent financial harm, and build habits that safeguard their future.” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

