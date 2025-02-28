62.8 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Softball Cruises Past Northern Kentucky, Morehead State with Power-Packed Performance

Power Surge: Austin Peay State University Softball Smashes Five Homers in Dominant Opening Day Wins. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team used five home runs to earn a pair of convincing victories on the first day of its Governors Classic, defeating Northern Kentucky 8-0 and Morehead State 7-1, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Game 1 – vs. Northern Kentucky

Austin Peay 8, Northern Kentucky 0

Samantha Miener and Ashley Martin combined for Austin Peay State University’s (13-3) third shutout of the season and a trio of Governors homered, leading to the 8-0, five-inning win over Northern Kentucky (6-6).

After a scoreless first inning in which both sides picked up a hit, APSU’s first run of the day came via a two-out, solo home run by Brie Howard, for her first of 2025. 

A pair of Miener strikeouts highlighted the top of the third, while Kayligh Roper opened the bottom of the frame with a leadoff homer to extend the Govs’ lead to 2-0.

Following another scoreless inning by Miener and company in the fourth, Austin Peay State University batted around the order in the home-half of the inning. Sam Leski led off with a four-pitch walk and her free base was followed by a Katie Raper two-run homer.

Howard and Kiley Hinton were the next two Govs up to plate and reached on a walk and single, respectively, before advancing on stolen bases. After Raylon Roach drove the duo in, a Campbell triple and Roberts sac fly extended the Govs lead to 8-0 through four. 

Despite an NKU single and double in the top of the fifth, Martin entered to pitch the final out, with a ground out stranding a pair of Norse in scoring position. 

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 4-1) 4.2 IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 20 BF

Game 2 – vs. Morehead State

Austin Peay 7, Morehead State 1

Six Governors picked up a hit in Austin Peay State University’s (14-3) win against Morehead State, extending the win streak to 11 games. 

Both teams were scoreless through two innings, but Morehead State (1-15) struck first in the third, bringing in a run on a fielder’s choice. The Governors then responded to the Eagles’ brief lead with a Campbell two-run homer to take the lead.

Just an inning later, Hinton brought in another pair of runs off a two-run blast to right center, extending the lead to 4-1.

After a Hinton RBI double in the top of the sixth, the final run of the day came off a two-RBI single by Roper, resulting in the six-run victory for APSU.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (W, 4-0) 4.0 IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 14 BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-1 all-time against Northern Kentucky.

The Governors improved to 47-49-1 all-time against Morehead State, earning its 12th win over the Eagles in the last 13 meetings.

With a hit in both games, Raylon Roach extended her hitting streak to a career-best eight games.

With her hits against both NKU and MSU, Kylie Campbell now has reached base safely in 13-straight games, tying her career’s best mark.

Sam Leski hit her seventh home run against Morehead State. Austin Peay State University now is 7-0 when Leski homers this season.

APSU’s 11-game win streak is the second-longest in program history, trailing only a 12-game stretch in 2018 (4/21-5/9/18).

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

