Austin Peay State University Track and Field Breaks Multiple Records, Claims Six Medals at ASUN Indoor Meet

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in the ASUN Indoor Championship on Thursday and Friday, in Louisville, at the Norton Healthcare and Learning Center.

It was highlighted by the Govs collecting six podium finishes, Madelyn Kocik winning the triple jump and breaking two program records, Emma Tucker breaking the weight throw record, and the 4x400M relay team breaking the relay record. It all culminated in a fifth-place finish and tied for the best ASUN Championship scoring total in program history.

“Overall, it was a momentous weekend for the program and is exemplary of the work that our ladies and staff have put in,” said Head Coach Asha Gibson-Smith. “At this championship, two new school records were established, we had six podium finishes, several event finalists and a slew of personal records – at this time of training, I couldn’t ask for more from this group.

‘The goal entering the season was to fill our gaps across various disciplines. Last year, we scored 19 points at this meet. This year, we tied the best ASUN point total as a program with 64 (points); this is the output and growth we imagined and will continue to build off of. I’m proud of this group and look forward to the transition to the outdoors.”

Neveah Schmeling kicked off events on Thursday, competing in the Heptathlon and placing eleventh. Emma Tucker broke the program record in the weight throw, throwing 17.76M, placing second. She was followed by Marcia Dejesus (17th) and Chloe Peterson (19th). Madelyn Kocik followed that up with another second-place finish, jumping 5.66M. She was followed by Emanni Roberts (13th), Denin Goddard (14th), and Gabrielle Miller (17th).

Myra Erikson collected a fourth-place finish in the pole vault with a 3.27M vault and wrapped up field events for Thursday. In the 400M prelims, five Governors qualified for finals, more than any other ASUN school. Trinity Bracey led the way with a second-place finish with a time of 55.70., followed in order from third to sixth by Busiwa Asinga, Taylin Segree, Mia McGee, and Alexis Arnett.

In the 200M prelim, Asinga led the way with a fifth-place finish with a time of 24.29. She was followed by Bracey (8th), Alijanae Cole (12th), Segree (13th), and Seven Pettus (19th). Miller qualified for finals in the 60M with a time of 7.59. She was followed by Gabrielle Hoskins (13th), Seven Pettus (14th), and Alijanae Cole (15th). Ashley Doyle wrapped up the day with a 16th-place finish in the 5,000M.

To kick off Friday, Kocik won the triple jump with a leap of 11.88M, earning an ASUN Championship. She was followed by Ja’Kyah Montgomery (11th), Goddard (12th), Eriksson (13th), and Roberts (14th). Tucker placed eighth in the shot put with a 12.58M throw. She was followed by Peterson (10th) and Dejesus (19th). Montgomery and Eriksson wrapped up field events, both jumping 1.52M in the high jump.

To kick off running events, five APSU Govs placed in the top eight in the 400M final. Segree led the way by placing second with a time of 55.63. She was followed by McGee (3rd), Bracey (4th), Asinga (7th), and Arnett (8th). Miller placed seventh in the 60M final with a time of 7.67.

Asinga grabbed another point with an eighth-place finish in the 200M with. a time of 24.54.

Shaye Foster and Sydney Freeman competed in the 3,000M, with Foster leading with a way in 10:14.33. Freeman came in right behind, with a time of 10:17.04. The 4x400M relay team closed out the championships with a third-place finish, and broke the program record with a time of 3:43.21.

Austin Peay State University track and field team has concluded the indoor season, and will begin competing in the Outdoor season on March 22nd at the Yellow Jacket Invitational, in Atlanta, Georgia.

