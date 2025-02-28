Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts Bellarmine for Senior Day and Season Finale

Austin Peay (11-17 | 6-11 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (17-13 | 8-9 ASUN)

Saturday, March 1st, 2025 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Bellarmine for the regular season finale with a Saturday 2:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The matchup is Senior Day for the Governors, as they will celebrate Nisea Burrell, Nariyah Simmons, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, and JaNiah Newell pregame.

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest after a 52-58 loss to West Georgia on Thursday. La’Nya Foster picked up her third double-double of the season with her 14-point, 10-rebound performance. Anovia Sheals’s 11-point performance marked her 16th double-figure scoring game of the season.

Bellarmine most recently took a 76-71 loss to Lipscomb on Thursday. Skylar Tredwell paced the Knights with her 17-point, 11-rebound performance. Erin Toller (15), Ashlee Harris (13), and Hope Sivori (11) rounded out the Knights’ scoring.

This will be the sixth meeting of the two teams, with the Govs leading the series, 4-1. The last matchup was a 69-58 Governor win in Louisville on January 11th.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Ashley Roberts)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Bob Belvin)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University Sa’Mya Wyatt leads the ASUN with her 57.2 field goal percentage. Her 155 made field goals rank fourth.

La’Nya Foster is third in the ASUN with 34 blocks and third with 1.21 blocks per game.

Foster’s 40.0 field goal percentage ranks seventh, and 7.1 rebounds per game rank eighth.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (7.1), assists (2.4), blocks (1.2), and steals (1.5).

Wyatt’s 12.8 points per game and 57.2 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 28 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 74.1 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 4-1 against the Knights.

About the Bellarmine Knights

Their Head Coach: Chancellor Dugan is in her 13th year at the helm of Knights Basketball and is 188-18- in her time in Louisville. Dugan has been 508-470 throughout her 34-year career.

2024-25 Record: 17-13, 8-9 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 10-19, 5-11 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Jacksonville 62-79 in the first round of the ASUN tournament on March 8th.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.