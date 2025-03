Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. Megan Brittany Raymond is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and red/auburn hair. Megan Raymond was last seen on February 27th, 2025.

Anyone with information about Megan Raymond is asked to contact CPD Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656 ext. 5651.