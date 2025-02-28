Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo Brings Timeless Classics to Roxy Regional Theatre March 7th

Clarksville, TN – Jazz lovers will not want to miss the incredible evening of music lined up at Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre in March. The Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo will present music from the Great American Songbook in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, March 7th, 2025, at 7:00pm.

All ages are sure to enjoy this variety of memorable jazz standards, featuring Gary “Bo” Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, Ryan Jones on piano, Heath Rives on tenor sax, Sarah Jenkins-Queen on vocals, Zach Marhover on Bass, and Canaan Fain on Drums.

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area.

The organization provides quality professional level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.