Marsha Blackburn, Bill Cassidy, Colleagues Applaud Senate Committee Passage of Bipartisan Legislation to Combat Fentanyl Crisis

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) and their colleagues in applauding the passage of their Halt Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The HALT Fentanyl Act would make permanent the temporary classification of fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The drug’s Schedule I classification is set to expire on March 31st, 2025.

This legislation builds on the momentum of the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act introduced by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.).

“Border Patrol officers have caught more fentanyl nationwide over the last two years than ever before in history, and Tennessee communities are paying the tragic price,” said Senator Blackburn. “The HALT Fentanyl Act would help law enforcement crack down on fentanyl trafficking, and I’m pleased it is one step closer to becoming law.”

“Chinese fentanyl was pouring into the U.S. under President Joe Biden’s open border. Law enforcement needs every tool possible to combat this,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I am grateful for Chairman Grassley’s quick work to move this through the Judiciary Committee. Let’s make it law.”

Background

Drug overdoses, largely driven by fentanyl, are the leading cause of death among young adults 18 to 45 years old. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl account for 66 percent of U.S. overdose deaths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were an estimated 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2023. This was primarily fueled by synthetic opioids, including illegal fentanyl, which are largely manufactured in Mexico from raw materials supplied by China.

In 2022, there were over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more than double the amount seized in 2021.

In 2017, Senator Johnson introduced the SOFA Act following the Wisconsin legislature’s unanimous adoption of a bill that mirrors the HALT Fentanyl Act.

Co-Sponsors

The HALT Fentanyl Act is also co-sponsored by Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Angus King (I-Maine), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Ashley Moody (R-Fla.).