APSU Hosts Rural Education Conference Focused on Engagement & Partnerships

Clarksville, TN – Registration is open for the fifth annual Rural Education Conference, hosted virtually by the Center for Rural Education at Austin Peay State University from 8:00am – noon CST, March 18th.

This year’s theme is “Elevating Rural Education: Enriching Student Engagement, Reimagining Teacher Education, and Activating Community Partnerships.”

“The conference offers opportunities to learn beside and network with other educators and partners who share a passion for rural education,” said Dr. Cheryl Lambert, coordinator of the Center for Rural Education. “We traditionally have attendees from as far away as California and New York, which helps provide greater context and wider expertise when examining the state of rural education in the U.S.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to mix and match sessions across three key strands, with more than 20 presentations scheduled:

Enriching Student Engagement: Implementing culturally relevant curricula, hands-on learning, and technology integration to inspire rural students

Reimagining Teacher Education: Preparing and supporting teachers with the skills and knowledge to thrive in rural environments

Activating Community Partnerships: Connecting schools with local businesses, organizations and families to enhance resources and opportunities for rural students

Conference presenters include higher education faculty, K-12 school leaders, and educational consultants. The full schedule will be available on the APSU Center for Rural Education website before the conference. Lambert said this year’s sessions include math interventions, AI for ELL classrooms, recruiting rural teachers, esports and education, STEM teaching competency-based initiatives in rural schools, and more.

This year, conference registration is free for all attendees, but registration must be completed on the APSU Center for Rural Education website to receive access to the virtual sessions.

The Center for Rural Education, housed within the Eriksson College of Education at APSU, spearheads efforts to support pre-K-12 schools across rural Tennessee. The center uses grant funding to help equip rural districts with classroom technology and routinely conducts in-person trainings at schools throughout Middle Tennessee.

Register or learn more about the Rural Education Conference at apsu.edu/education/ruraled/conference .

About the APSU Center for Rural Education

Established in 2018 and located in the Martha Dickerson Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University, the Center for Rural Education works to enhance educational opportunities in nine underserved rural Tennessee counties by providing professional development for educators, recruiting and preparing teachers committed to rural schools, securing funding for rural education initiatives and increasing college access for rural students.

Focusing on areas of need identified by rural school districts, the center aims to continue former APSU President Dr. Philander Claxton’s passion for supporting schools in remote and sparsely populated regions facing challenges like geographic isolation, limited resources and teacher shortages.