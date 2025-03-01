Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Takes on North Florida in ASUN Tournament Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team begins its second trip to the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 7 seed and will play No. 8 North Florida in a Sunday 6:00pm contest at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama.

The Governors (13-18, 8-10 ASUN) are the reigning runners-up in the 2024 ASUN Championship, and defeated North Florida (15-16, 8-10 ASUN) during last year’s title run which also was the program’s first postseason victory as a league affiliate.

Earlier this season, Austin Peay opened ASUN Conference play with a 93-89 win over the Ospreys in Jacksonville, Florida. The Govs’ 63 second-half points are the most in a game this season and helped erase a 10-point deficit through the games opening 20 minutes. Anton Brookshire paced both teams with 25 points, while LJ Thomas was second on the Govs with 23 points.

APSU is 2-1 in the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship under second-year head coach Corey Gipson after defeating North Florida 101-98 in last season’s quarterfinals and North Alabama 77-71 in the 2024 semifinals.

Austin Peay State University enters the postseason following a 73-70 loss to West Georgia, Wednesday, in Carrollton. Thomas has 21 points, while Tate McCubbin recorded his young career’s first double-double with 13 points and a career-best 12 rebounds with a team-best three three-pointers.

With a win over the Ospreys, Austin Peay State University would face No. 2 North Florida in a Monday 6:00pm contest at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama.

