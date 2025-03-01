Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Cruises to 7-0 Win Over Southern Indiana

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its first home win of the season with a 7-0 decision to Southern Indiana on Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (3-6) secured the doubles points with wins on courts two and three. Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen defeated Anais Negrail and Madison Windham, 6-2, as Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-1 win over Lily Meyer and Khandice Thomas.

The Governors won in straight sets on courts 1, 2, 4, and 5.

After falling in the first set, Fontana took her match against Antonia Ferrarini to three sets, ultimately taking the 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4) win. Ayden Kujawa fell to Abigail Meyers in the first set but battled back and took the 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-5) victory.

The Austin Peay State University women's tennis team hosts Furman for a March 4th, 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

Singles