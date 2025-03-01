43.8 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Cruises to 7-0 Win Over Southern Indiana

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball gets 72-63 win over Bellarmine on Senior Day at F&M Bank Arena. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its first home win of the season with a 7-0 decision to Southern Indiana on Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (3-6) secured the doubles points with wins on courts two and three. Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen defeated Anais Negrail and Madison Windham, 6-2, as Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-1 win over Lily Meyer and Khandice Thomas. 

The Governors won in straight sets on courts 1, 2, 4, and 5. 

After falling in the first set, Fontana took her match against Antonia Ferrarini to three sets, ultimately taking the 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4) win. Ayden Kujawa fell to Abigail Meyers in the first set but battled back and took the 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-5) victory. 

Next Up For APSU Women's Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Furman for a March 4th, 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results

Doubles

  1. Sophia Baranov/Yu-Hua Cheng and Sofia Davidoff/Antonia Ferrarini, unfinished at 5-2
  2. Pauline Bruns/Luca Bohlen def. Anais Negrail/Madison Windham, 6-2
  3. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Lily Meyer/Khandice Thomas, 6-1

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Anais Negrail, 6-4, 6-3
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Sofia Davidoff, 6-1, 6-1
  3. Asia Fontana def. Antonia Ferrarini, 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4)
  4. Luca Bohlen def. Madison Windham, 6-0, 6-1
  5. Pauline Bruns def. Rylie Wilkinson, 6-2, 6-2
  6. Ayden Kujawa def. Abigail Myers, 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-5)
