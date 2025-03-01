Pennyroyal Arts Council Announces Two Inspiring Summer Art Camps

Hopkinsville, KY – The Pennyroyal Arts Council is thrilled to announce two captivating art camps for young artists this summer: the Visual Arts Camp: A Journey to Spain 2025 and the Mural Art Camp. Both camps are designed to inspire creativity and passion for the arts in our community’s youth.

Visual Arts Camp: A Journey to Spain 2025 From June 3rd to June 7th, the Visual Arts Camp invites children, grades 1 through 8, to explore the rich artistic traditions of Spain and some of the most renowned Spanish artists.

Inspired by the famed Alhambra Palace, from which our beloved theatre was named. This camp will offer a blend of history, art, and culture. With only 10 spots available per session, each priced at $100.00, the camp provides an intimate setting for personalized learning led by Paula Gieseke.

There are two sessions, divided by age group:

Morning Session: 8:00am to 11:00am for Grades 1st through 4th.

Afternoon Session: 12:00pm to 3:00pm for Grades 5th through 8th.

Campers should bring a light snack and a bottle of water and should come prepared with clothing suitable for art activities. Registration is now open at www.pennyroyalarts.org. A terms and conditions form, linked in the registration confirmation email, must be completed before June 3rd.

The Mural Art Camp will run from June 23rd to June 27th, 2025. This camp offers a unique opportunity for only 10 participants to delve into the world of mural creation, focused on jazz- themed artistry painted on wood boards. The camp runs from 9:00am to 12:00pm daily and is for grades 9-12. The cost is $100.00 per participant, ensuring an exclusive and focused workshop environment.

Campers should bring a light snack and a bottle of water, and wear suitable clothing for potentially messy art-making. Registration is available at www.pennyroyalarts.org

The terms and conditions form must be filled out before June 23rd, accessible via the order confirmation email.

Spaces are limited for both camps, so early registration is encouraged. Join us for a summer filled with creativity, learning, and fun. Don’t miss this chance to get your child involved in making a significant impact with art!

For more information, please contact: Kelly Selfe at kelly.selfe@pennyroyalarts.org, or call 270.887.4295 ext.104 or visit our website at www.pennyroyalarts.org to register.