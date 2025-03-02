APSU Softball Stays Perfect at Home, Wins 14th Consecutive Game

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball continued to extend its program-record winning streak to 14 games following a 3-2 victory against Northern Kentucky on its final day of the Governors Classic, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Despite entering Sunday’s weekend Top 50 nationally and the Atlantic Sun Conference leader in runs, Austin Peay (17-3) improved to 3-0 on the season when scoring a trio of runs and also improved to 3-0 in one-run decisions.

Emma Thompson did not give up a run and surrendered just a single extra-base hit in her three innings in the circle.

Austin Peay State University struck first, with Kayleigh Raper leading the bottom of the third with her third home run – and APSU’s 26th – of the season over the left field wall. The Norse (7-8) cut into the Govs’ lead two innings later, with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame, making it a one-score contest.

The Govs responded in the bottom of the sixth, with Kylie Campbell and Brie Howard notching back-to-back RBI. NKU went on to cut into its deficit with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Ashley Martin, who entered two outs in the bottom of the sixth, tossed a pair of strikeouts to secure the victory.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 6-1) 1.0 IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 5 BF

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University extended its program-record winning streak to 14 games.

APSU’s 17-3 record and 14-game winning streak both also lead the ASUN.

Kylie Campbell’s two hits marked her 54th multi-hit game of her career and extended her reached-base safely streak to a career-best 16 games.

Kayleigh Roper’s two hits marked her fourth multi-hit game of the season and the 11th of her career.

