APSU Women’s Golf Tees Off Spring at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club

Clarksville, TN – For the first time this spring, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is back on the course when they tee it up at the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, and North Florida at the par-72, 6,266-yard course. Arkansas State, Boise State, Charlotte, Daytona State College, High Point, Kennesaw State, Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, Sam Houston, South Alabama, Western Kentucky, and Xavier round out the 16-team, 87-player field.

With a 73.64 scoring average, Erica Scutt leads the Governors off the first tee this spring. Scutt leads the Governors with five rounds at even or under par this season and also has a team-best 14 counting scores in 14 rounds played.

Jillian Breedlove is next on the tee and leads the Govs with a 73.64 scoring average this season. Breedlove closed the fall season with a career-low 54-hole score of 210 at Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational while also shooting a career-best 68 in the first round of that event. Breedlove also leads the Govs with one round in the 60s this season and ranks second on the team with four rounds at even or under par and 11 counting scores in 11 rounds played.

Maggie Glass is next in line for head coach Jessica Combs. Glass has a 76.57 scoring average this season and has recorded two rounds at even or under par and 10 counting scores in 14 rounds played.

With a 77.79 scoring average this season, Kaley Campbell is next up for Austin Peay. Campbell has fired two rounds at even or under par this season and has nine counting scores in 14 rounds played.

Finally, Abby Hirtzel rounds out the lineup for the Governors in the Sunshine State. Hirtzel has recorded a 77.57 scoring average with one round at even or under par and 10 counting scores in 14 rounds played this season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Arkansas State, Daytona State College, and Eastern Kentucky for the first two rounds of the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, which begins with a 7:30am (CT) shotgun state, Monday. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.