Austin Peay State University Baseball Stays Hot, Sweeps Eastern Illinois with Sunday Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team improved to 8-4 on the year after winning their seventh straight game at home against Eastern Illinois by a score of 9-2, Saturday at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Govs sent out Cody Airington for his third season start on the hill. He recorded his second quality start of the season with his performance on the mound.

The Panthers’ southpaw, Tyler Kapraun, got the nod for Eastern Illinois for his third start of the year. He allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | The APSU Govs once again got the offense going early, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame. With one out, John Bay singled to center and was followed by a backside single from Cameron Nickens. Gus Freeman was the next batter, and he cleared the bases with a double to left for his fourth straight game with an extra-base hit.

Bottom 2nd | The Governors’ bats stayed hot early on with a one-out single from Andres Matias. He was followed up with a single from Kyler Proctor. With runners on the corners, Bay drove in Matias with a double to right field. Freeman was intentionally walked with two outs gone in the inning to bring Cole Johnson to the plate. He walked on a seven-pitch at-bat to score Proctor. Austen Jaslove then drove in two runs on a single to right to put the govs up 6-0.

Bottom 3rd | Dalton Boruff relieved Kapraun on the mound to begin the third. Nathan Barksdale singled up the middle to begin the inning. He then stole second to move into scoring position. Matias moved him over on a deep fly ball to center and was knocked in by Proctor on a single through the right side of the infield to extend the lead to 7-0.

Bottom 4th | Nickens led the fourth inning off with his sixth home run of the season. Freeman then hit a double down the left field line and advanced to third on a groundout from Johnson. He then scored on Jaslove’s triple to left field to make the score 9-0.

Top 5th | Joey Hagen was hit by a pitch with one out in the inning and advanced to second on a single to right field by Zak Goodwin. Eli Hill then drove in the Panthers’ first run on a single through the left side of the infield.

Top 6th | With Austin Peay State University up 9-1, Eastern Illinois started making a push offensively, starting off the inning with a single from Peyton Wilson. Sam Wiese hit a one-out single to left-center to put runners at the corners with one out. Chris Worcester hit a deep fly ball to left to bring in Wilson on the sacrifice fly to make it 9-2.

Top 7th | Lyndon Glidewell began the seventh in relief of Airington and retired all three batters he faced. He would continue to be in control the rest of the game, not allowing another run to score.

Wrap Up

Airington picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-0. He threw six innings with five strikeouts, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks.

Kapraun fell to 0-2 after receiving the loss. He threw just two innings and collected a lone strikeout. He allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks.

Glidewell picked up his first save of the season after throwing three full innings striking out three batters, not allowing a run to score on just one hit.

Notables

It is the first time since the 2013 championship team that the Govs have swept back-to-back three-game series.

Nickens: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R – Has hit a home run in four of the last six games, leads all ASUN hitters with six.

Freeman: 2-for-3, 2B (2), BB, 2 RBI, 2 R – Has recorded an extra-base hit in each of last four games, leads ASUN in doubles (6).

Jaslove: 2-for-3, 3B, BB, 3 RBI.

Bay: 2-for-4, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R – Ranks in top 10 of nine ASUN offensive categories.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will play in a midweek rematch against Middle Tennessee State for a Tuesday 4:00pm game at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond Hand C. Park. Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+.