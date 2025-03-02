Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap to Highlight AI’s Impact on Farming

Clarksville, TN – Join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for the next Science on Tap on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, beginning at 5:30pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Dr. Isaac Sitienei, a professor in the APSU Department of Agriculture, will present “AI in Agriculture,” outlining the various applications for artificial intelligence in the field, along with concerns to be addressed and opportunities for growth using this rapidly-developing technology.

Attendees will learn more about how this technology has been adapted into crop production, livestock monitoring, crop and soil progress assessment, intelligent spraying and more. Sitienei will also assess future areas in agriculture where artificial intelligence could make an impact and the challenges associated with incorporating AI into the industry.

About Science on Tap

Science on Tap features faculty from the Austin Peay State University College of STEM presenting fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s a free event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please contact APSU College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.