Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 2nd–6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County experienced a week of fluctuating temperatures, with mild conditions early on giving way to cooler days and brisk winds.

After a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, the week will bring a chilly but calm stretch before a gradual warming trend begins next weekend.

On Sunday, expect sunny skies with a high near 45 degrees. A light east-northeast breeze will shift to calm conditions as the day progresses, making for a crisp but pleasant afternoon.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures dipping to around 29 degrees. Winds will remain calm, allowing for a quiet and chilly overnight period.

Looking ahead to Monday, temperatures will climb to near 58 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A light south-southeast breeze will develop in the morning, bringing a touch of warmth to the start of the workweek.

We will see increasing cloud cover on Monday night, with a low of around 46 degrees. Winds from the south-southeast will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph, signaling a shift to more unsettled weather ahead.

By Tuesday, rain chances increase, with showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a mild 65 degrees, but strong south-southeast winds of 15-20 mph—gusting up to 35 mph—will add a blustery feel to the day.

Tuesday night will bring widespread showers, mainly before midnight, as temperatures drop to 46 degrees. South-southwest winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will keep conditions breezy through the night.

A slight chance of showers lingers into Wednesday, though skies will remain mostly cloudy. The high will be near 54 degrees, but west-southwest winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph, will make it feel cooler.

Wednesday night will stay mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, will keep the night brisk and chilly.

By Thursday, sunny skies return with a high near 50 degrees, bringing a welcome break from the midweek rain and wind.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees, setting the stage for a continued mix of cool temperatures and changing conditions heading into the following weekend.

With temperatures gradually rebounding after the weekend’s chill, the week ahead will bring increasing warmth and shifting weather patterns. Stay prepared for gusty winds and showers midweek before clearer skies take over once again.