Marsha Blackburn Report: Releasing the Epstein Files

Washington, D.C – Americans deserve to know exactly who was affiliated with Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous network of criminals. Under Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, the American people will finally get the transparency they deserve.

Earlier this week, I sent a letter requesting the release of the complete flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book,” and video surveillance footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach residence.

A few days later, Attorney General Bondi released the first phase of the Epstein records. I’ve been fighting for the release of these files for years despite being stonewalled by Democrats and bureaucrats at every turn. There is still much more to uncover, and we will not allow the deep state to prevent us from bringing justice to the 254 victims.

Weekly Rundown

Last week, Hamas terrorists released the bodies of four innocent victims they were holding hostage, including a young mother, her two children, and a journalist. Under no circumstances should any individual tied to Hamas be allowed to enter our country. I introduced the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act to prevent any migrants tied to Hamas from entering the country or receiving immigration benefits on the taxpayer dime. Read more here.

President Donald J. Trump has rightfully identified cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. At Commerce Committee’s hearing on illicit drug trafficking this week, I talked about how we need to provide law enforcement with the resources to combat drug trafficking in Tennessee. Illicit drugs are being trafficked across the border by the cartels, and the FBI has issued a warning for increased Chinese influence on the Mississippi River. Our port in Memphis must be protected. I introduced the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Enhancement Act to provide more federal resources to fight back against the fentanyl crisis in Tennessee. Read more here.

This week, I introduced the Taiwan Travel and Tourism Act to keep Americans safer by establishing robust security screenings for those traveling to the U.S. from Asia, open new markets for American industry, and strengthen the economic partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan. Not only does the Chinese Communist Party present a threat to Taiwan, but Communist China’s campaign for global dominance also presents a clear threat to U.S. interests. Read more here.

In recent years, human trafficking has exploded as a result of the Biden Border Crisis. Just this month, eight Venezuelan illegal aliens were charged with transnational commercial sex enterprising crimes.



I spoke on the Senate floor about my efforts to combat the horrific act of human trafficking. The American people have suffered the tragic consequences of this scourge, and my legislation would provide the Trump administration with the tools needed to help bring this evil practice to an end.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I introduced the Generate Recordings of All Child Protective Interviews Everywhere (GRACIE) Act, which would incentivize states to require the recording of all Child Protective Services interviews with children and adults. Children are often silenced by their abusers, and we need to do everything in our power to ensure that does not happen. Read more here.

Across our country, a child is sold for sex every two minutes. Although shocking, this fact reflects a troubling reality: Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the world—generating $150 billion in profits— and afflicts every community in our country, including in Tennessee. While human trafficking has long been a problem in our country, this heinous crime became even more pervasive under the Biden administration, which for four years surrendered our southern border to cartels, criminals, and traffickers. Read more about this in my weekly column here.