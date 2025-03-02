Clarksville, TN – There is never a shortage of opportunities for learning and creativity at downtown Clarksville’s ArtLink Stained glass workshops are one of the popular offerings that are open to anyone interested in picking up a new skill. Though there are a lot of steps, e.g., sketching, cutting, painting, assembling, glazing, and more, Emily Worrick can guide you through the process.

Worrick is a second-generation stained glass artist, who is proud to carry on the legacy of her grandmother, Cher Tuskey, an artist who has been honing her craft at Stained Glass Works for over 40 years.

“Growing up surrounded by the vibrant colors and intricate designs of stained glass, I developed a deep passion for this unique art form,” Worrick said. “The joy of transforming light and glass into something both functional and beautiful is a connection I cherish, and it drives me to continue her legacy of craftsmanship and creativity. Through my work, I aim to honor the tradition she helped build while also forging my own path within the world of stained glass artistry.”

In addition to creating her own pieces under the name “Refracted Rays”, Worrick finds great fulfillment in sharing her knowledge with others.

“I teach stained glass workshops where participants can experience the process of creating their own sun-catchers from start to finish,” Worrick said. “These workshops are a fantastic opportunity to dive into the craft, whether you’re a beginner or have some experience.

“Classes typically last 2-3 hours, and you leave with a one-of-a-kind piece to display. To sign up, simply visit www.artlink.com select the stained glass workshop tab, and choose your desired date. It’s a wonderful way to learn and create something truly special while connecting with a community that appreciates the beauty and skill of stained glass.”

ArtLink is located at 98 Franklin Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Photo Gallery