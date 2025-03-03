Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Meet Furman in Historic First Matchup

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Furman for a Tuesday 12:00pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility.

Tuesday’s match was moved to the indoor courts in Bowling Green due to the threat of inclement weather.

Austin Peay (3-6) most recently swept Southern Indiana, 7-0. The APSU Govs took the doubles points with wins by Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen on court two and by Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel on court three.

The Governors won in straight sets on courts 1, 2, 4, and 5, as Fontana and Ayden Kujawa won their matches in three sets.

Furman (8-2) defeated Belmont, 7-0, on Monday. The Paladins won in straight sets in all matches, except for the number four singles match between Macy Hitchcock and Libbie Hamilton that went 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

This will be the first-ever meeting of Austin Peay State University and Furman.

