Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 3rd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Yumiko is a 2 year old female Pitbull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, very sweet and will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever family.

Greg is a young mixed breed boy. He possibly has some type of Hound in him. Greg is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption.He is very affectionate and smart. Walked nicely on the leash. Come take him for a walk and see if he’s the one!

Peck is a handsome male Australian Cattle Dog. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever family. This is a wonderful breed and does need to have activities to help challenge their energies. Great on outdoor adventures and very easy to train but does look for a strong alpha leader to help encourage him to be his best self.

Coby is an adult male Domestic Medium hair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can get his microchip and go home the same day with his forever family. Come visit him in the Cat room.

Tuxedo is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before going to her new family. She is a bit of a sassy diva and prefers to be the center of attention so she needs to be the ONLY pet in the home please.

Boris is an adult male domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a sweetheart and will make someone a great addition to their family. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions. Often we highlight pets also available at our Fort Campbell Facility as well. 931.472.5820



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Pedro Pawscal is an adult male Domestic Longhair/Maine Coon mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He gets along well with other cats. Pedro will need a family willing and committed to keeping an eye on his gorgeous coat and give him regular brushings. He will make a fantastic companion for a lucky family!

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Tesla is a young female Australian Shepherd/Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, on HW prevention and spayed. She is a very happy, energetic girl with boundless energy! She has done well with other dogs but a meet and greet would be required if other fur siblings are in the home.

Tesla will need a cat free home. She will do well with older children (7 and up) just due to her energy and play style. Tesla would be a great ranch/farm companion or at least in a home with acreage and a high fence for her to run and play.

For more information and application contact: (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Shamrock needs an adopter who understands her energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training, exercising her and lots of challenging toys.

She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a sweet adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, crate/ house trained and spayed. She just lives for attention and affection and loves being with her people. She can get a little anxious at times but it is easily managed and she is just a wonderful companion.

She is in a foster home with very young toddlers and is excellent around them. Ayer does well with other dogs but she is kind of silly and plays a bit rough so definite meet and greets are required if there are other fur siblings. Ayer does need a cat free home please.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Grizzly is a 10 month old male Rottweiler mix. He is affectionate, friendly, funny, playful and very smart. He is fully vetted and the rescue will have him neutered at their vet or pay 50.00 towards you using your vet if you choose. He does well with other dogs and should be fine around children.

You can find Grizzly and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Little Finger is a very happy go lucky 4 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, crate trained and neutered. He does very well with his four legged friends and loves interacting with his 2 legged friends as well. Little Finger has a beautiful coat with distinct markings and will be a wonderful addition to your family. Remember to check any Breed restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information about Little Finger and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Luna Tripod is a young 7 or 8 month old white female Domestic shorthair. She was taken to the shelter with a badly injured leg that eventually had to be amputated but she is managing just fine as a sweet Tripod! Rescue stepped in and she is currently in a foster home ready for her forever family.

Luna prefers to be the only pet in the home and needs a calmer, quiet home. Luna is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She will be a delightful companion for a single person or possibly a retired couple who will continue to spoil her.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to https://www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Grizzlee is a handsome 18 month old Rottweiler mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, neutered and is good with other dogs, cats and children. Grizzlee is very smart and eager to learn so his training will be very easy. He already knows several basic commands. Grizzlee enjoys playing with other dogs and adores being around children.

This boy is really a delight to have around. It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start getting to really know your pup. Grizzlee’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/grizzlee or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Navi is a 6 month old female mixed breed. She is sporting her Green and hoping for the luck of the Irish by hitting the forever family jackpot. Might that be you? She is fully vetted, crate/house trained and good with other dogs. She is not yet spayed. Navi will make a great outdoor jogging and hiking partner and loves being with people. She is still young enough to continue her training and help her grow into a wonderful companion. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if renting or you live on Post.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Please call Michelle@ 812-827-9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful young white Husky and German Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and great with children. She is smart, active, protective and playful. Windy prefers to be the ONLY pet in the home please. She is very high energy and will benefit from an adopter familiar with these breeds and be very active, keeping her busy all the time. Hiking, jogging, swimming, trail walks will help channel her energy.

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing