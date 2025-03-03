Nontraditional Austin Peay State University Student Sarah Earls Named Statewide Leader for Aspiring Educators

Clarksville, TN – Sarah Earls took a winding path to Austin Peay State University (APSU), but the senior elementary education major and mother has found her place as a leader for aspiring educators on campus and across the state.

Earls, who grew up in rural Arkansas, faced hardships in her teenage years, including the loss of her brother and bullying. However, her high school history teacher recognized her struggles and profoundly impacted her life trajectory.

“Her telling me that she cared if I was there or not saved my life and encouraged me to be that light for other kids like me,” Earls said.

In her early 20s, Earls began her degree at another university. However, COVID-19 and family circumstances led her to pause her studies and work in the mortgage loan industry.

“Work and providing for the family took priority over going to school,” she said. “Then, I worked my life away for the next few years. Then the market took a weird turn in the housing loan space, and I found myself ready to go back to school to finish what I started.”

At the same time, her daughter Anna started kindergarten. When Anna had three different kindergarten teachers in the span of one year, Earls took it as a sign to restart her education degree.

She and her husband, Harley, also a full-time college student, chose Austin Peay for its welcoming culture and strong support for nontraditional adult learners, through the Adult, Nontraditional & Transfer Student Center and other initiatives.

“I don’t make it to the adult and nontraditional student events very often, but just knowing the program exists made me realize that this school might be more accepting of me as a nontraditional student,” Earls said. “They also have a great financial aid department—when I couldn’t figure it out at any other school, Austin Peay took the time to help me make it work.”

Leading the way for aspiring educators across Tennessee

Now, Earls is putting her organizational skills to work for her fellow education majors as secretary of the Student Tennessee Education Association (STEA) state board. STEA is a preprofessional organization for aspiring educators affiliated with the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) and the National Education Association (NEA). There are more than 2,200 STEA members statewide.

“At the state level, the role of secretary involves a lot of note-taking and organization,” Earls said. “I also assist with planning major events, such as our upcoming state conference.”

Earls also serves as treasurer of Austin Peay State University’s STEA chapter , an organization she has been actively involved in as an education major at the APSU Eriksson College of Education . The chapter allows education majors to get to know each other, participate in campus traditions like G.H.O.S.T., volunteer at local schools, and host events open to the community, including their popular once-a-semester book club.

“As treasurer, my primary responsibility is managing our chapter’s finances,” she added. “This includes tracking expenses, ensuring our books are balanced, and overseeing any incoming or outgoing funds.”

Earls said she feels a strong sense of community in the Eriksson College of Education, from being invited to participate in a recent lnclusive Leaders student panel discussion to the family-like support of her professors. After graduating, she plans to stay in the Clarksville area to teach fourth- or fifth-grade math and raise her daughter.

She is currently completing a three-week practicum experience, where she is gaining hands-on classroom experience in preparation for her future career.

“Every student can learn, especially in math,” Earls said of her teaching philosophy. “Whether you’ve struggled with it, disliked it, or felt anxious about it, one great teacher can make all the difference.”

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally-known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.