APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Named ASUN Player of the Week After Offensive Surge

Clarksville, TN – Senior outfielder Cameron Nickens was named Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week after an impressive 10-RBI week at the plate.

Nickens batted .526 (10-for-19) over the course of five games, hitting three home runs and tallying 10 RBI. He had a career day at the plate in the series opener against Eastern Illinois (February 28th), going 4-for-4 with a home run, a pair of doubles, and five RBI. His four hits and five RBI set new single-game bests while matching his previous best for doubles in a game.

With the help of his six extra-base hits and double-digit RBI number, his slugging percentage for the week was 1.158.

The senior five-tool player saw himself on base often, walking four times over the span for a .609 on-base percentage. When he got on base, he took advantage by swiping his first two bags of the season.

Nickens stepped up to the plate 23 times during the week and did not strike out a single time. With his five continuous games with a hit, he has extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Nickens has also reached base safely in every game this season.

Nickens and the rest of the Governors return to the field Friday, March 7th, with a 6:00pm contest against St. Thomas in the four-game series opener at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

