APSU Softball Aims to Extend Record Streak Against Murray State

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a weekend in which the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team captured the first ranked win in program history, the Governors take a program-record 14-game winning streak into a Saturday 4:00pm contest at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (17-3) is off to its best start to a season in program history, while its 14-game winning streak is the fourth-longest in the country and the longest in the ASUN by nine games.

Through the opening five weeks of the season, Austin Peay State University ranks in the Top 50 in the NCAA and leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in fielding percentage (.979, 14th in the NCAA), home runs (26, 22nd), slugging percentage (.532, 36th), and runs (131, 37th).

Senior utility Kylie Campbell leads the Governors and ranks third in the ASUN with 26 hits, while her .419 batting average, .479 on-base percentage, and .806 slugging percentage also pace the team. Last weekend, Campbell was one of four Governors to tally five hits at the Governors Classic, with Kiley Hinton posting her best weekend of the season with eight hits, seven RBI and a pair of home runs, helping APSU to its second-straight perfect weekend.

In the circle, Samantha Miener and Emberly Nichols lead the Governors with six wins, while Ashley Martin is unbeaten at 4-0 with five saves thus far. Martin’s five saves this season already are tied for the most in a single season in program history, while the seven in her career are matched for the second-most in program history.

Led by seventh-year and the winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill is 168-129 at the helm of Governors Softball. Last weekend, Stanfill led APSU to a 5-3 win over No. 22 Florida Atlantic, Sunday. Prior to the win over the Owls, the Governors were 0-33 all-time against ranked opponents.

Wednesday’s game against the Racers, and all Austin Peay State University home softball games will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University are 15-23 all-time against Murray State, with an 8-9 mark against the Racers in Clarksville.

Head coach Kassie Stanfill is 7-5 all-time against Murray State and has won each of the previous three meetings against the Racers.

APSU’s 17-3 start to the season is the best in program history.

The Governors own the fourth-longest active winning streak in the country at 14 games and the longest of any non-Power Four team. Their 14-game stretch trails only Oklahoma (22 games), South Carolina (19), and Oregon (15).

Austin Peay State University is 14th in NCAA with an ASUN-best .979 fielding percentage.

Ashley Martin’s five saves lead the ASUN, are tied for the second in the NCAA, and are tied for the most by a Governor in a single season.

The Governors are 13-2 when scoring at least six runs this season.

APSU has three student-athletes ranking in the Top 100 in the NCAA in home runs. Sam Leski leads the group with six homers, while Kiley Hinton and Katie Raper both are third in the ASUN with five apiece.

About the Murray State Racers

Murray State is 6-9 on the season and 0-1 on the road this season. The Racers’ lone game in a true road contest this season came in a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss, Saturday.

The Racers are led by Kara Amundson, who is in her 13th season at the helm of Racers softball. She is 334-301-1 with MSU.



The Racers are fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference with 11 home runs this season.



Alley Shyck has tallied seven of MSU’s 11 home runs this season. Those seven homers are best for 23rd in the NCAA and second in the Missouri Valley Conference.



The Racers are 68th nationally and lead the MVC with 1.53 doubles per game.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts closes nonconference play and a 12-game homestand when it hosts the three-day, five-game Cathi Maynard Invitational, Friday-Sunday.