APSU Women’s Golf Rallies in Final Round to Crack Top 10 in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – Led by a seventh-place finish from Erica Scutt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team picked up four spots in the third round and finished tied for ninth place with a score of 932 at the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, Tuesday, at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club.

“I’m so proud of the team for battling back to claim a top-10 finish in this competitive field,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “These are some of the strongest teams we’ll see this spring, and we had the 5th best round on the day. This wasn’t an easy first outing for us, but I know each player is ready to work on their respective weakness and bounce back in Nashville. Erica deserves a special shoutout for her top-10 finish as well. She worked hard for that seventh-place spot, and I know she was happy to achieve that!”

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a first-round 318 and a second-round 309 to finish the first day in 13th place. The Governors then posted their best round of the event and the fifth-best team score of the third round with a 305, gaining four spots on the leaderboard to finish tied with Old Dominion for ninth.

The APSU Govs finished two strokes ahead of 11th-place Sam Houston and were eight shots better than 12th-place Lipscomb. Austin Peay also finished two strokes behind eighth-place Charlotte and eight shots behind seventh-place High Point.

Western Kentucky won the team title with a three-round score of 892, while Louisiana-Monroe’s Anna Andrysova was the individual medalist with a score of 213.

After shooting a four-over 76 in the first round and a three-over 75 in the second round, Erica Scutt fired a one-over 73 in the third round to pick up a team-best nine spots in the final round and finished in seventh place. Scutt’s final-round 73 was tied for the best tournament round by a Governor.

Jillian Breedlove opened the event with a seven-over 79 in the first round and a one-over 73 – tied for the best round of the tournament by a Gov – in the second round. In the third round, Breedlove shot a three-over 75 to gain three spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 16th.

Maggie Glass was next on the leaderboard for Austin Peay State University, shooting an 80 in the first round and a 79 in the second round. Glass then carded a third-round 81 to finish tied for 59th in the tournament.

After shooting an 83 and 82 on the first day of the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, Kaley Campbell was the biggest mover of the day for the Governors after carding a four-over 76 to pick up 12 spots and finish tied for 65th.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Abby Hirtzel shot a first-round 84 before posting scores of 82 in the second and third rounds to finish tied for 79th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it tees off at Lipscomb’s Nashville Invitational, March 24th-25th, on The President’s Reserve at the Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.