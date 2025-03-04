Clarksville’s March Sporting Events to Generate $6M in Visitor Spending

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville will host a variety of sporting events in March, bringing more than 7,500 participants and spectators from across the state and beyond. These events, expected to generate an estimated $6.1 million in visitor spending, showcase the city’s growing reputation as a destination for regional and national sporting competitions.

“Recruiting and servicing sporting events is one of the ways Visit Clarksville works to generate tax dollars for the local and state economies,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chairman Charlie Koon. “Sales tax dollars from spending at hotels, restaurants, shops and other places supports education, community development and other public services that residents enjoy.”

Tennessee VEX Robotics Competition, March 14th-15th

For the first time, the Tennessee VEX Robotics competition will be held on a college campus, with Austin Peay State University (APSU) serving as the inaugural university partner.

Previously hosted at a high school in the Nashville area, the 2025 event will feature 500 middle and high school students from 96 schools across the state. The winning team will advance to the National and World Championships, marking an exciting milestone in the event’s history.

Meet Authority Gymnastics, March 21st-22nd, 28th-29th

The Meet Authority gymnastics competition will take place over multiple weekends at APSU’s Dunn Center. This event will attract gymnasts from across Tennessee, providing them with a chance to showcase their skills and compete for top honors. The event promises to bring high-energy performances and strong competition to the local area.

Queen City Softball Tournament, March 21st-22nd

The Queen City Softball Tournament, one of three major events hosted by the same organization, will welcome local teams, as well as competitors, from across the region.

With multiple days of competition, the event will highlight both recreational and competitive softball talent. The city’s sports facilities and vibrant atmosphere make it an ideal location for this popular tournament.

King Kat Tournament, March 21st-22nd

Clarksville’s long-standing relationship with the King Kat fishing tournament continues in 2025. Held on the Cumberland River at Liberty Park, Clarksville remains a premier stop on the tournament circuit.

Weigh-ins for the competition will begin on Saturday, March 22nd at 3:00pm, with the public invited to attend and witness the excitement firsthand. The event continues to draw enthusiastic participants and spectators who recognize Clarksville’s as a premier destination for outdoor sports.

Spirit American Cheer Competition, March 22nd-23rd

Over 1,500 cheerleaders and spectators will converge on downtown Clarksville for the Spirit American Cheer competition at the F&M Bank Arena. This event marks the second cheer competition of the year and will feature a variety of cheerleading teams from across the region.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Established in 1969 by a private act of the state legislature, its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

Visit Clarksville is funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. The economic impact of tourism spending in Montgomery County during 2023 was $385.6 million.