APSU Men’s Basketball’s Tate McCubbin Named ASUN Freshman of the Year, Isaac Haney Earns Dual Honors

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team earned four Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors, with Tate McCubbin being named the league’s Freshman of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team, and Isaac Haney being tabbed a Third Team All-ASUN and Academic All-ASUN Team selection, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Governors’ four postseason honors are the program’s most as a member of the ASUN Conference and the most since receiving four selections during the 2017-18 Ohio Valley Conference season.

McCubbin is the eighth player in program history to earn Freshman of the Year honors and the first since Elijah Hutchins-Everett won the award following the 2021-22 OVC campaign.

McCubbin averaged 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while making a freshman program-record 71 three-pointers across 31 appearances and 22 starts during his rookie season.

After coming off the bench in each of his first four contests, McCubbin earned his career’s first start in a 30-minute, eight-point outing against UT Arlington during the 2024 Jacksonville Classic. A game later, he then reached double figures for the first of 15 times with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two three-pointers against ETSU. His pair of three-pointers against the Buccaneers also were his first of the season.

McCubbin’s first of five 20-point outings on the season came in the Govs’ nonconference finale against Brescia, in which he connected on a then-season-high four three points, while hauling in eight boards in just 21 points. The contest against the Bearcats was his third of five-straight double digit scoring performances entering ASUN Conference play.

The Columbia, Missouri native then had one of the best scoring performances by a freshman this season when he scored 38 points – the most by a freshman since Fly Williams scored 51 points twice in 1972 – and tied the program record with nine three-pointers in a victory against the Colonels in Clarksville.

After scoring 27 points against Central Arkansas in early February, McCubbin notched his second 30-point game of the season with 31 points at Bellarmine and notched his first-career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds against West Georgia in the regular-season finale.

Isaac Haney became the second player in program history to earn All-ASUN recognition with his Third Team honors and the first since DeMarcus Sharp’s selection last season.

The West Plains, Missouri native finished his senior season with a career-best 13.2 points per game and also led Austin Peay State University with 14.8 points per game in conference play.

A Preseason All-ASUN selection, Haney began his season with a 19-point, six-rebound performance in the season-opener against Union. After helping guide the Governors to a 3-0 start to the season, Haney scored a team-best 22 points, while also matching his then-career’s best performance with five three-pointers at No. 9 Tennessee.

The 20-point outing was his first of seven on the season, as he notched his second just a game later with 20 points at Morehead State.

After scoring 14 points in 13 minutes during APSU’s nonconference finale against Brescia, Haney missed the opening two games of league play due to injury, but returned to the roation in the Govs’ ASUN home opener against West Georgia. The contest against the Wolves marked a stretch of 10-straight games that Haney came off the bench, with him being the first Gov off the bench in each contest and averaging 15.0 points per game.



Haney reached double figures in all but three games and tallied three 20-point nights, while serving as a key scoring threat off the bench. He scored a season-high 28 points in 31 minutes at North Alabama, while also reaching the 20-point threshold against the Lions and Central Arkansas in Clarksville.



Haney finished the season in the starting lineup across each of APSU’s final eight games, in which he scored 24 points against Lipscomb in the home finale, and 20 points in a win against North Florida during the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship.



Haney is the first Governor in program history to earn Academic All-ASUN Team honors. He graduated from Austin Peay State University in the summer of 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and currently has a 4.0 GPA while working towards an MBA.

2024-25 ASUN Men’s Basketball Postseason Honors

Player of the Year: Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

Defensive Player of the Year: Malcolm Wilson, Queens

Newcomer of the Year: Taye Fields, North Alabama

Sixth Man of the Year: Mayar Wol, EKU

Freshman of the Year: Tate McCubbin, Austin Peay

Coach of the Year: Lennie Acuff, Lipscomb

First Team All-ASUN

Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

Devontae Blanton, EKU

Keeshawn Kellman, FGCU

Robert McCray V, Jacksonville

Jacari Lane, North Alabama

Second Team All-ASUN

George Kimble III, EKU

Dallion Johnson, FGCU

Will Pruitt, Lipscomb

Taye Fields, North Alabama

Leo Colimerio, Queens

Third Team All-ASUN

Isaac Haney, Austin Peay

Joe Anderson, Lipscomb

Daniel Ortiz, North Alabama

Jasai Miles, North Florida

Chris Ashby, Queens

All-Freshman Team

Tate McCubbin, Austin Peay

Josh Harris, North Florida

Layne Taylor, Central Arkansas

Chris Arias, Jacksonville

Jamie Phillips Jr., Stetson

Academic All-ASUN Team

Scholar Athlete of the Year: Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb

Isaac Haney, Austin Peay

Jakari Spence, Jacksonville

Joe Anderson, Lipscomb

Will Pruitt, Lipscomb

Jaylen Smith, North Florida

Leo Colimerio, Queens