Wednesday, March 5, 2025
APSU Softball Game Against Murray State Postponed

Austin Peay State University Softball vs. Murray State Postponed Due to Inclement Weather. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Wednesday 4:00pm game against Murray State has been postponed due to inclement weather. A date for the rescheduled game has not been announced.

The Governors now turn their attention to their attention to their final weekend ahead of Atlantic Sun Conference play where they will host Appalachian State, UMass Lowell, and Bucknell for the three-day Cathi Maynard Invitational, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. 

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

