APSU Softball Game Against Murray State Postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s Wednesday 4:00pm game against Murray State has been postponed due to inclement weather. A date for the rescheduled game has not been announced.

The Governors now turn their attention to their attention to their final weekend ahead of Atlantic Sun Conference play where they will host Appalachian State, UMass Lowell, and Bucknell for the three-day Cathi Maynard Invitational, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

