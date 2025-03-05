42.7 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Battles but Falls 5-2 to Furman

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Falls 5-2 to #42 Furman in Bowling Green. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to No. 42 Furman on Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Facility. 

Austin Peay (3-7) took the doubles point with wins by Asia Fontana and Elena Theil on court three and Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba

Fontana and Theil took a 6-1 win over Alexa Griffith and Grace Thomas. Torrealba and Cheng defeated Sara Isabel Snyder and Elenor Schulson, 7-5. 

Luca Bohlen earned the Govs’ sole singles win with her 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (12-10) win over Schulson on court four. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Ball State for a Thursday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

