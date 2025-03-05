Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Meets Ball State for First Time in Program History

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Ball State for a Thursday 12:00pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Facility.

Austin Peay (3-7) enters Thursday’s contest after a 5-2 loss to Furman on Tuesday. The Govs secured the doubles point over the Paladins with wins on courts one and three. Asia Fontana and Thiel took a 6-1 victory over Alexa Griffith and Grace Thomas. Torrealba and Cheng defeated Sara Isabel Snyder and Elenor Schulson, 7-5.

Ball State (4-4) most recently defeated Butler, 6-1. The Cardinals secured the doubles point and only dropped one singles match.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and the Cardinals.

