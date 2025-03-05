36.5 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Meets Ball State for First Time in Program History

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Travels to Bowling Green for Thursday Clash with Ball State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Travels to Bowling Green for Thursday Clash with Ball State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team faces Ball State for a Thursday 12:00pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Facility. 

Austin Peay (3-7) enters Thursday’s contest after a 5-2 loss to Furman on Tuesday. The Govs secured the doubles point over the Paladins with wins on courts one and three. Asia Fontana and Thiel took a 6-1 victory over Alexa Griffith and Grace Thomas. Torrealba and Cheng defeated Sara Isabel Snyder and Elenor Schulson, 7-5. 

Ball State (4-4) most recently defeated Butler, 6-1. The Cardinals secured the doubles point and only dropped one singles match. 

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and the Cardinals. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

