Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Clarksville Police Celebrate First G.R.E.A.T. Graduation at Kenwood Middle

Gang Resistance Program Expands as Kenwood Middle Hosts First Graduation

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) celebrated the graduation of its first Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) class at Kenwood Middle School on March 4th, 2025. 

This marked Kenwood’s inaugural G.R.E.A.T. graduation, following in the footsteps of Rossview and West Creek Middle Schools, which have previously adopted the program within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Officers from the Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) currently teach the curriculum, with Officer Rodney Gilmore leading the instruction at Kenwood.  Beginning in January, the six-week program reached 63 students, offering valuable lessons in gang resistance and community engagement.

The Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T.) Program is an evidence-based national and international gang and violence prevention program that has been building trust between law enforcement and communities for almost 30 years.  The program provides students with opportunities to model and practice life skills and attitudes needed to treat others with respect and empathy, make better choices, and set positive and achievable goals. 

It also integrates prevention practices to increase protective factors, such as school bonding, feeling safe at school, having the ability to solve problems, and being resourceful in seeking out sources of support.

