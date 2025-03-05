Customs House Museum Hosts Free Hands-On Sculpting Workshop with McLean Fahnestock, March 16th

Clarksville, TN – Art enthusiasts and eco-conscious creatives are in for a treat at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Sunday, March 16th, 2025, as the museum presents an exciting Sunday Studio workshop led by acclaimed artist McLean Fahnestock.

This engaging, hands-on session will teach participants how to transform recycled plastic bags into vegan leather—a sustainable material that will be used to sculpt stunning fish-inspired artwork.

Part of the museum’s Sunday Studio series, this free workshop is designed for adults ages 16 and up and takes place at 2:00pm on the third Sunday of each month. Teaming up with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Customs House Museum is committed to providing innovative, interactive art experiences for the local community.

Participants will not only explore an exciting new artistic medium but also gain insight into sustainability and repurposing everyday materials into meaningful works of art. Under the expert guidance of McLean Fahnestock, attendees will learn how to manipulate plastic into a leather-like texture before crafting sculptural fish, merging creativity with environmental consciousness.

The workshop is free, with all materials provided, but registration is required to secure a spot. Please note that museum admission is not included with the event.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to create, learn, and explore the intersection of art and sustainability! Register today and take part in a creative movement that turns waste into wonder.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org