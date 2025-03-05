Laughter Fills the Air at 2nd Annual Comedy for Cops, Raising Over $23K for First Responders

Clarksville, TN – The William O. Beach Civic Center was packed with energy, excitement, and nonstop laughter as the Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni hosted their 2nd Annual Comedy for Cops event. With the comedic talents of Judson Veitch, Brandon Skelton, and headliner Moody Molavi, attendees were treated to an unforgettable night of gut-busting humor—all in the name of supporting local first responders.

“Tonight, we’re raising money for the Clarksville Citizens Police Academy alumni. This is the second fundraiser that we’ve done for them. Last year, we raised over $24,000, and tonight, we’re hoping to raise another $20,000,” stated Chris Monhollen with Funny4Funds. “We have a great group of comedians ready to entertain everyone.”

“This is our second year putting on this event. The first one we did was really awesome. We have an excellent turnout tonight, and I’m excited to see how it goes,” Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni President Lori Mason said.

From the moment the show kicked off at 7:00pm, the crowd was roaring with laughter. Judson Veitch set the tone for the evening, warming up the audience with his quick wit and hilarious observations. Brandon Skelton kept the energy high with his comedic storytelling, drawing laughter that echoed through the venue. Then came Moody Molavi, who had the audience doubled over with his signature mix of relatable anecdotes and animated delivery. The jokes kept rolling, and so did the laughter as attendees wiped away tears of joy throughout the night.

“100% of the money that we’re raising tonight goes towards helping our local first responders. For example, it will go towards whatever they need, like buying equipment and helping them literally with whatever they need help with,” stated Josh Beal, event organizer. “Everyone gets an eye of laughs, has a good time, and supports first responders all at the same time, so it’s awesome.”

Beyond the comedy, the event was a resounding success in fundraising, bringing in a staggering $23,269 for first responders. The money raised will go directly toward supporting those who serve and protect the community, ensuring they have the resources they need.

The night wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the presenting sponsors, CDE Lightband and Around The Clock Bonding, as well as the many table sponsors, bronze sponsors, and local businesses that contributed to the event. Guests also enjoyed a delicious spread of donated food from MISSION BBQ, Chick-fil-A Madison Street, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, making the evening even more special.

The 50/50 raffle and live raffle added an extra layer of excitement, giving attendees a chance to win prizes while supporting a great cause. And, of course, none of it would have been possible without each and every ticket holder who came out to laugh, celebrate, and give back.

“This is just the community coming together to support first responders, which is really cool,” Monhollen said

With another successful Comedy for Cops in the books, one thing is clear—Clarksville knows how to laugh for a cause!

Photo Gallery

About the Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni

The Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni is a dedicated group committed to supporting local law enforcement and first responders. Through various community initiatives, fundraising events, and volunteer efforts, they work to strengthen the bond between citizens and law enforcement while ensuring officers have the resources they need.

For more information, visit www.clarksvilletncpaa.com

About Funny4Funds

Funny4Funds is a comedy-based fundraising organization that brings top-tier comedic talent to charity events across the country. Their mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and community groups raise money through laughter, proving that comedy can be both entertaining and impactful.

For more information, visit www.funny4funds.com/chris