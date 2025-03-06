APSU Softball Hosts Five-Game Cathi Maynard Invitational at Home This Weekend

Clarksville, TN – After posting the program’s first win against a nationally-ranked team and extending its program-record winning streak to four games, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hosts the three-day, give game Cathi Maynard Invitational, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Austin Peay (17-3) opens its second and final home tournament with doubleheaders, Friday and Saturday. The Governors host Appalachian State in a Friday 3:30pm contest before immediately raking on UMass Lowell. After beginning its second tournament day with a Saturday 1:00pm game against Bucknell, APSU faces the River Hawks at 3:30pm before concluding the event with a Sunday 1:00pm game against the Mountaineers.

The Governors’ 17 wins through its opening 20 games is its best start to a season in program history, with the previous best start being a 14-6 mark during the 2018 campaign.

The APSU Govs also take a program-record 14-game winning streak into its final weekend tournament ahead of Atlantic Sun Conference play. That 14-game stretch is

Through the opening five weeks of the season, Austin Peay State University ranks in the Top 50 in the NCAA and leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in fielding percentage (.979, 14th in the NCAA), home runs (26, 22nd), slugging percentage (.532, 36th), and runs (131, 37th).

Senior utility Kylie Campbell leads the Governors and ranks third in the ASUN with 26 hits, while her .419 batting average, .479 on-base percentage, and .806 slugging percentage also pace the team. Last weekend, Campbell was one of four Governors to tally five hits at the Governors Classic, with Kiley Hinton posting her best weekend of the season with eight hits, seven RBI and a pair of home runs, helping APSU to its second-straight perfect weekend.

In the circle, Samantha Miener and Emberly Nichols lead the Governors with six wins, while Ashley Martin is unbeaten at 4-0 with five saves thus far. Martin’s five saves this season already are tied for the most in a single season in program history, while the seven in her career are matched for the second-most in program history.

Led by seventh-year and the winningest head coach in program history, Kassie Stanfill is 168-129 at the helm of Governors Softball. Last weekend, Stanfill led APSU to a 5-3 win over No. 22 Florida Atlantic, Sunday. Prior to the win over the Owls, the Governors were 0-33 all-time against ranked opponents.



Austin Peay State University’s games at the Cathi Maynard Invitational will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call; however, none of the five neutral site games will be broadcasted.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 1-1 all-time against App State with the last meeting between the two coming in a 13-7 Mountaineers’ victory (2/28/15).

The Governors are 4-3 all-time against Bucknell and won each of the last two meetings which came in 2016 and 2018.

The Governors are 1-1 all-time against UMass Lowell, with both meetings coming during the 2020 Governors Classic.

Austin Peay State University’s 17-3 start to the season is the best in program history.

The Governors own the fourth-longest active winning streak in the country at 14 games and the longest of any non-Power Four team. Their 14-game stretch trails only Oklahoma (22 games), South Carolina (19), and Oregon (15).

APSU is 14th in NCAA with an ASUN-best .979 fielding percentage.

Ashley Martin’s five saves lead the ASUN, are tied for the second in the NCAA, and are tied for the most by a Governor in a single season.

The Governors are 13-2 when scoring at least six runs this season.



Austin Peay State University has three student-athletes ranking in the Top 100 in the NCAA in home runs. Sam Leski leads the group with six homers, while Kiley Hinton and Katie Raper both are third in the ASUN with five apiece.

About the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Led by first-year head coach Whitney Jones, the Mountaineers are 7-12 on the season after going 4-1 at the Liberty Softball Invitation, with their lone loss being to host and No. 21 Liberty.

ASU shortstop Grace Barrett leads her team with 21 hits, 14 RBI, and seven doubles. Barrett’s seven doubles are third in the Sun Belt Conference and 47th nationally.

ASU second baseman Makayla McClain has started every game for the Mountaineers this season, where she paces the team with a .339 batting average and 20 runs. Her 19 hits and 11 RBI rank second and fourth on the team, respectively.

Pitcher Sophie Moshos is fourth in the SBC and 47th in the NCAA with 51 strikeouts.

About the Bucknell Bisons

The Bucknell Bisons are led by fifth-year head coach Sarah Caffrey, who is 59-120-1 at the helm of Bucknell softball.

Bucknell is 5-8 on the season and coming off a 2-3 weekend at Virginia Tech’s Hokie Invite.

The Bisons lead the Patriot League in double plays (5), on-base percentage (.365), runs per game (4.38), and slugging percentage (.407).

Makenzie Hulling is second in the Patriot League with 0.38 doubles per game.

About the UMass Lowell River Hawks

Jen Starek is in her fourth year at the helm of the UMass Lowell River Hawks where she is 68-88-1.

In her career, Starey is 529-379-3 in her 22-year head coaching career.

UMass Lowell is 2-10 this season and is coming off their first two wins of the season last time out against Hampton and Norfolk State at last week’s Spartan/Pirate Challenge.

The River Hawks’ 5.97 strikeouts per seven innings lead the American East and are 54th in the NCAA.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team heads to the Bluegrass State for a three-game series against Bellarmine next Friday-Sunday, at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.