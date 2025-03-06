APSU Women’s Basketball Set to Battle West Georgia in ASUN Tournament Opener

Austin Peay (12-17 | 7-11 ASUN) vs. West Georgia (13-16| 7-11 ASUN)

Friday, March 7th, 2025 | 5:00pm CT / 6:00pm ET

Fort Myers, FL | Alico Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team faces West Georgia in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament in a Friday 5:00pm CT game at Alico Arena.

Austin Peay (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) most recently defeated Bellarmine 72-63 on March 1st. Anovia Sheals led with 16 points, her ninth time as a leading scorer and 15th double-figure scoring game. Sa’Mya Wyatt had a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double for her second of the season.

Wyatt was named the league’s Freshman of the Year and to the Third Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman Team. Sheals was named the Sixth Player of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team.

West Georgia (13-16, 7-11 ASUN) took a close 64-63 victory over Queens on March 1st. Three Wolves saw double figures, highlighted by Destiny Jones’ 13-point performance. Grace O’Gara and Sydne Tolbert combined for 20 points as K’Nari Holiday grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.

This marks the Wolves’ first ever division I tournament appearance.

The Governors and the Wolves last met just eight days ago at F&M Bank Arena, where the Wolves took the 58-52 win. La’Nya Foster’s 14 point, 10 rebound performance for her third double-double of the season. Destiny Jones went 6-for-6 from the field, contributing to her 14 points.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the ASUN with a 57.0 field-goal percentage.

La’Nya Foster is third in the ASUN with 34 blocks and third with 1.17 blocks per game.

Foster’s 40.3 field-goal percentage ranks seventh, and her 6.9 rebounds per game rank ninth.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (7.1), assists (2.4), blocks (1.2), and steals (1.5).

Wyatt’s 12.8 points per game and 57.0 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 30 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ 74.1 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 0-2 against the Wolves.

About the West Georgia Wolves

Their Head Coach: Joanna Reitz is in her third season with the Wolves and is 42-45 in her time in Carrollton.

2024-25 Record: 13-6, 7-11 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 16-13, 12-12 Gulf Coast South Conference

Last Season Result: Fell 54-52 to No. 1 Valdosta State in the first round of the GCS Tournament.

