APSU’s 20th Annual GuitarFest Showcases World-Class Talent March 16th-19th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music , with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will present the 20th annual GuitarFest from March 16th-19th, 2025.

GuitarFest brings a wide range of guest artists to the APSU campus to engage with students and regional community members. Guest artists range from APSU alumni to internationally renowned Grammy-winning performers. While primarily focused on classical guitar, the event also highlights fingerstyle, flamenco, and jazz guitar techniques.

“It’s amazing to think that we’ve now had twenty years of the APSU GuitarFest,” Professor of Music Dr. Stanley Yates said. “We’ve hosted many wonderful artists during this time and have appreciated the support of so many community members who visit campus to enjoy these performances.”

This year’s festival will include a performance by the Maharajah Flamenco Trio on Sunday, March 16th at 3:00pm, in the Mabry Concert Hall. This performance is co-sponsored by the Clarksville Community Concert Association. Tickets are available here for the Maharajah Flamenco Trio, and all other events are free and open to the public.

Additional performances include the following:

March 17th: Colin Isotti (guitar) and McKelvey Duo (electric guitar & violin), 7:30pm, Mabry Concert Hall

Juanito Pascual (flamenco guitar), 7:30pm, Heydel Hall (in the Art + Design Building)

Montrose Duo (guitar & oboe), 7:30pm, Heydel Hall (in the Art + Design Building)

To learn more about GuitarFest, contact Yates at yatess@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, Heydel Hall in the APSU Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.