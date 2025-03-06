Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Hosts Governors Classic This Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball welcomes Central Arkansas and Lindenwood for the two-day, four-match Governors Classic, Friday-Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Govs open the tournament with a Thursday 10:00am contest against Central Arkansas and face Lindenwood at 2:00pm. The following day, they’ll host the Lindenwood in a 10:00am game before closing the tournament at 2:00pm contest against UCA.

Saturday will also be the Governors Senior Day, where Austin Peay State University will recognize Gabriella MacKenzie, Jordan Morris, and Anna Kate Clark prior to the final match of the day.

Austin Peay (1-5) is coming off a pair of 5-0 losses at last South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash, where it faced the Gamecocks and UAB, Saturday.

Now, the Governors return to their home sand for the first time in 2025 for home matches under first-year head coach Michael Hobson.

The APSU Govs are led by their top pairing of Grace Austin and Morris, who lead all duos with a 3-3 mark while exclusively playing from the top position. Apart from Austin and Morris, Bailey Lasater leads all other Govs with a 2-4 mark this season, while seeing time on the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 courts. Lasater’s most recent victory came alongside MacKenzie as the No. 4 pairing against Morehead State, Feb. 22.

Austin Peay State University is 4-6 all-time against Central Arkansas (3-5) but has won four of the last six meetings against the Bears. Last time out, the Bears dropped a five-set decision to Missouri State, but entered the contest against the Bears winners of five straight, including a 3-2 victory against Lindenwood last Saturday at Missouri State’s Beach Bear Bash.

The Lions (5-3) went 2-2 last weekend at Missouri State’s tournament, with 5-0 sweeps against both Hendrix College and Southwest Baptist Academy.

