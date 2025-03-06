Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Jennifer Thayer Named 2025 HIP Pathway Ambassador by Tennessee Board of Regents

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Jennifer Thayer, associate professor of accounting at Austin Peay State University (APSU), has been named a 2025 High Impact Practices (HIP) Pathway Ambassador by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR).

The appointment recognizes Thayer’s exemplary integration of service learning activities, like her work with the ACCT 4311 – Tax Practicum class and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

“Being recognized as a TBR Pathway Ambassador for High Impact Practices (HIP) for Service Learning is an honor that reinforces my commitment to connecting classroom learning with real-world experiences,” Thayer said. “Service learning gives students the opportunity to apply their skills in meaningful ways, fostering both personal growth and community engagement. This recognition encourages me to continue integrating experiential learning into my teaching, ensuring that education extends beyond the classroom to create lasting change.”

As a HIP Ambassador, Thayer will:

Contribute to TBR’s efforts to enhance student learning, advancement, and graduation rates

Share best practices and advocate for the integration of high impact practices with colleagues across the state

Serve as a resource for APSU faculty for implementing high-impact teaching practices and developing service-learning courses.

“We are immensely proud of Dr. Thayer’s selection as a HIP Ambassador,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “

Thayer joins Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Sergei Markov, professor and interim chair of APSU’s Department of Biology, who was also selected as a 2025 HIP Pathway Ambassador for his work with study abroad programs. Together with 23 other representatives across the state of Tennessee, they will work on strengthening pathways between community and technical colleges and four-year institutions.

The ambassador selection is part of TBR’s initiative to promote evidence-based teaching and student-experience activities that help students become more globally aware, solution-oriented and workforce-ready graduates.

For more information about the TBR Ambassador program, visit TBR.edu.